Highland Park shooting suspect's father pleads guilty and gets jail time in rare case

Highland Park, Illinois – The father of an Illinois teen accused of killing seven people during an Independence Day parade last year pleaded guilty on Monday to "reckless conduct" for helping his son obtain the assault rifle used in the mass shooting .

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert E. Crimo III's father Robert Crimo Jr. (r.) and mother Denise Pesina. The father pleaded guilty in helping his son obtain a gun that murdered seven at a mass shooting on July 4th last summer. © Collage: JIM VONDRUSKA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & REUTERS

Robert Crimo Jr, of Highland Park, had been set to go on trial on Monday in a rare case in which a parent was being held criminally responsible for the actions of their child.

Crimo Jr entered into a plea deal with prosecutors, however, just hours before the trial was scheduled to begin, the Lake County State's Attorney's office said.

Crimo Jr pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct for helping his son obtain a state firearms permit even though he knew he had a history of mental illness.

He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Crimo's son, Robert Crimo III, was 19 at the time the gun was bought and he needed his father's sponsorship to get an Illinois Firearms Owner Identification Card.