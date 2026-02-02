Sheriff says mother of news anchor Savannah Guthrie likely "abducted" from home: "We do in fact have a crime"

Washington DC - Police in Arizona said Monday they believe the mother of top news anchor Savannah Guthrie has been kidnapped , after the elderly woman went missing over the weekend under suspicious circumstances.

Nancy Guthrie (84) was reported missing on Sunday from her home in Pima County, local sheriff Chris Nanos told a press conference.

"She did not leave on her own, we know that," Nanos said Monday, describing the home as a "crime scene."

Later in the day, the sheriff told CBS News: "I believe she was abducted, yes. She didn't walk from there. She didn't go willingly."

He also said there were no suspects yet in the case, and that there was nothing to indicate that Savannah Guthrie's job as a prominent broadcast reporter had anything to do with the crime.

Nancy Guthrie has mobility issues and is without the medication she needs, the sheriff said, pleading for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

She is of "sound mind... The family wants everybody to know this isn't somebody who just wandered off," Nanos told the press conference.

He would not go into detail about what evidence had been discovered at the home, saying only that investigators determined "we do in fact have a crime."

Security cameras at the home were also being examined, he said.