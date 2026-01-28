Police raid on MAGA activist's home reveals massive bunker with stockpile of weapons and ammo
Anderson, California - Law enforcement in California recently discovered that a prominent MAGA activist was stockpiling more than a dozen weapons in a massive bunker underneath his home, leading to his arrest.
According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol, the agency had been investigating a tip from last month concerning a suspected illegal marijuana cultivation operation in Anderson.
On January 20, officers conducted a search of the home of Michael Jay Kamfolt (40), during which they found "an underground bunker accessible through a 100-foot-long culvert" that was "equipped with power, ventilation, a concrete floor with built-in drainage and the necessary supplies to cultivate marijuana."
Officers also seized 13 firearms – two of which were reported stolen – four armor vests, 30 high-capacity magazines, and approximately 10,000 rounds of ammunition.
Kamfolt is now facing a list of serious charges, including possession and manufacturing of assault rifles, machine guns, and "ghost" guns, possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearms with altered serial numbers, and possession of armor-penetrating ammunition.
MAGA politician Kevin Crye stands up for Michael Kamfolt
Kamfolt is a local activist who has close ties with Shasta County District Supervisor and outspoken MAGA Republican Kevin Crye.
Both have been known to parrot President Donald Trump's unfounded claims of widespread election fraud that supposedly led Trump to lose the 2020 presidential race to Joe Biden.
Kamfolt is also a regular X user known to post pro-Trump, pro-Nazi, antisemitic, and Islamophobic content.
The day after Kamfolt's arrest, Crye shared a video on Facebook, describing Kamfolt as a "friend" with a wife and kids and saying his "heart is truly broken" over the situation. He ultimately urged everyone "not to rush to judgment."
Crye also said he will not be "afraid" to "keep meeting people" as a politician, regardless of what that person may have done "in their past or in their future."
The Shasta Scout reports that Kamfolt's bail was set at $50,000, but his name has been removed from the county's in-custody database, signaling he was released upon payment.
Cover photo: Collage: California Highway Patrol