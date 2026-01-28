Police raid on MAGA activist's home reveals massive bunker with stockpile of weapons and ammo

Anderson, California - Law enforcement in California recently discovered that a prominent MAGA activist was stockpiling more than a dozen weapons in a massive bunker underneath his home, leading to his arrest .

MAGA activist Michael Kamfolt was recently arrested after California officers discovered a bunker filled with illegal firearms underneath his home. © California Highway Patrol

According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol, the agency had been investigating a tip from last month concerning a suspected illegal marijuana cultivation operation in Anderson.

On January 20, officers conducted a search of the home of Michael Jay Kamfolt (40), during which they found "an underground bunker accessible through a 100-foot-long culvert" that was "equipped with power, ventilation, a concrete floor with built-in drainage and the necessary supplies to cultivate marijuana."



Officers also seized 13 firearms – two of which were reported stolen – four armor vests, 30 high-capacity magazines, and approximately 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

Kamfolt is now facing a list of serious charges, including possession and manufacturing of assault rifles, machine guns, and "ghost" guns, possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearms with altered serial numbers, and possession of armor-penetrating ammunition.