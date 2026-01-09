Federal agents shoot two people in Portland as mayor condemns ICE mayhem

Federal immigration agents shot and wounded at least two people in Portland, Oregon on Thursday. © REUTERS

The shooting came the day after a masked ICE agent killed mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide anger over the violent actions of militarized agents on US streets.

"Two people are in the hospital following a shooting involving federal agents," a statement from Portland Police said.

The local police force – which stressed its officers were not involved in the shooting – said they had received calls for help mid-afternoon.

"Officers responded and found a male and female with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers applied a tourniquet and summoned emergency medical personnel," the statement said.

"The patients were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Officers have determined the two people were injured in the shooting involving federal agents."

The shooting happened near a medical facility, according to local media.

Local broadcaster KATU2 said the injured people had driven away from the scene of the shooting to an apartment complex, around 2.5 miles away, where they had called for help.

FBI agents could be seen at both locations.