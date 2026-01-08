Minneapolis gears up for mass protests as details about mother killed by ICE emerge

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Massive protests are expected in Minneapolis Thursday after an ICE agent shot dead a 37-year-old woman, sparking outrage and fury at President Donald Trump 's administration.

The victim, identified as Renee Nicole Good, was shot at point-blank range as she tried to drive away from agents who were crowding around her car, which was blocking a road.

Footage of the incident shows a masked ICE officer attempt to open the woman's car door before a second agent fires three times into the Honda SUV.

The vehicle then hurtles out of control and smashes into stationary vehicles, as horrified onlookers look on.

Her bloodied body is then seen slumped in the crashed vehicle.

President Donald Trump's administration moved quickly to baselessly claim Good had been trying to kill the agents, accusations that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called "bulls***". He demanded ICE "get the f*** out" of his city.

Thousands of protesters took to the frigid streets of Minneapolis after the shooting, holding signs reading "ICE out of MPLS."

Similar protests demanding ICE leave were set to take place in front of a federal building and elsewhere in the Minneapolis area on Thursday, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.