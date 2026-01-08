Minneapolis gears up for mass protests as details about mother killed by ICE emerge
Minneapolis, Minnesota - Massive protests are expected in Minneapolis Thursday after an ICE agent shot dead a 37-year-old woman, sparking outrage and fury at President Donald Trump's administration.
The victim, identified as Renee Nicole Good, was shot at point-blank range as she tried to drive away from agents who were crowding around her car, which was blocking a road.
Footage of the incident shows a masked ICE officer attempt to open the woman's car door before a second agent fires three times into the Honda SUV.
The vehicle then hurtles out of control and smashes into stationary vehicles, as horrified onlookers look on.
Her bloodied body is then seen slumped in the crashed vehicle.
President Donald Trump's administration moved quickly to baselessly claim Good had been trying to kill the agents, accusations that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called "bulls***". He demanded ICE "get the f*** out" of his city.
Thousands of protesters took to the frigid streets of Minneapolis after the shooting, holding signs reading "ICE out of MPLS."
Similar protests demanding ICE leave were set to take place in front of a federal building and elsewhere in the Minneapolis area on Thursday, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Minnesota officials hit back at state "propaganda"
ICE's federal agents have been at the forefront of the Trump administration's mass deportation drive, despite the objections of local officials.
Department of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem said "any loss of life is a tragedy" but called the incident "domestic terrorism" and said Good "had been stalking and impeding (ICE's) work all throughout the day."
"She then proceeded to weaponize her vehicle," she claimed, offering no evidence for an allegation repeated by Trump in a vicious post Wednesday afternoon.
Minnesota's Governor Tim Walz called the federal government's response to the incident "propaganda" and vowed his state would "ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation."
ICE accused of delaying access to first responders
Witness Brandon Hewitt heard "three shots."
"I got a bunch of video of them carrying the body to the ambulance," he told MS NOW.
Another witness interviewed by local station FOX9 described a grisly scene.
"The surviving passenger got out of the car covered in blood," the witness said.
He recounted seeing a man who identified himself as a doctor attempting to reach Good but being refused access by officers – a scene that appeared to be caught on camera.
Good's mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that her daughter "was probably terrified."
Good was "not part of anything like" challenging ICE officers, Ganger added.
She was reportedly a mother and a poet who loved movies and studied creative writing at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.
Trump has made preventing unlawful immigration and expelling undocumented migrants priorities during his second term, and has tightened conditions for entering the United States and obtaining visas.
ICE – which has been accused of increasingly acting as unaccountable paramilitary force under Trump – has up to 2,000 officers in Minneapolis, where violent raids have been terrorizing local communities.
Dozens of people died in a ICE custody last year, with close to 70,000 detained – the vast majority of whom do not have a criminal record, per reporting done by the Guardian.
Cover photo: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP