Riot breaks out at Minneapolis high school as Border Patrol agents attempt arrests

A riot broke out Wednesday at a high school in Minneapolis after federal agents showed up and began arresting people on school grounds. © Kerem Yucel / AFP

According to CBS News, as students were being dismissed at Roosevelt High School around 3:30 PM, a group of federal agents was seen jumping out of unmarked vehicles and tackling several individuals on school grounds.

One witness said the officers continued hitting the individuals as they were pinned to the ground and being arrested, even spraying some kind of chemical irritant on them.

Another witness caught video of a crowd of students, school staff, and other adults surrounding the officers.

At one point, an individual identified as a teacher at the school is seen throwing a snowball at an officer, who responded by spraying the crowd with the irritant.



Later that day, Minneapolis Public Schools announced they would be cancelling classes for the remainder of the week.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security explained that one of the tackled individuals was "actively trying to impede operations" and "rammed his vehicle into a government vehicle" before leading agents on a five-mile chase.

"At no point was a school, students, or staff targeted, and agents would not have been near this location if not for the dangerous actions of this individual," the spokesperson said.

DHS also claimed the teacher "proceeded to assault" an officer with the snowball, as other members of the crowd "threw objects and dispersed paint," and that their officers never released tear gas.