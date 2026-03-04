Luigi Mangione: Federal prosecutors accept defeat in battle over death penalty

New York, New York - Federal prosecutors have said they will not appeal a decision ruling out the death penalty for Luigi Mangione over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Luigi Mangione appears for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 18, 2025. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Deputy US Attorney Sean Buckley sent a letter to US District Judge Margaret Garnett saying the government would not seek an appeal of her decision to rule out capital punishment for Mangione, according to the Associated Press.

In January, Garnett had dismissed a federal murder charge to "foreclose the death penalty as an available punishment to be considered by the jury."

Mangione still faces two federal counts of stalking, which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

The 27-year-old has been charged in Thompson's fatal shooting, captured on surveillance video, in New York City on December 4, 2024. He was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the killing.

Mangione also faces state murder charges that carry the possibility of life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Jury selection in the federal trial is due to begin on September 8, with opening statements and testimony set to start October 13. The state trial is scheduled to kick off on June 8, though it could have been delayed until September 8 had prosecutors sought to appeal the death penalty decision.