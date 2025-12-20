Luigi Mangione calls out Pam Bondi for past ties to UnitedHealthcare – is it a conflict of interests?

New York, New York - Luigi Mangione and his legal team recently called on US Attorney General Pam Bondi to recuse herself from his case over what they argue is a serious conflict of interests.

Lawyers for Luigi Mangione (r) recently argued that Pam Bondi (l) should recuse herself from his case over her past ties to UnitedHealthcare. © Collage: DANIEL HEUER / AFP & Curtis Means / POOL / AFP

Late Friday night, Mangione's attorneys revealed that Bondi used to work for Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm that represents UnitedHealthcare, which they argued presents a "profound" conflict of interests.

The filing further argues Bondi's ties to the firm "caused her to engage in conduct that no prior Attorney General has ever engaged in: premeditated, purposeful, and fatally prejudicial statements and actions that directly led to the death penalty indictment in this case."

"Any criminal defendant, let alone one whom the government is trying to kill, is due a criminal process that is untainted by the financial interests of his prosecutors," the filing later states.

The attorneys have asked the judge to block the use of the death penalty as personally ordered by Bondi, as they allege her bias has interfered with Mangione's right to due process.

The New York Times reports they also sent a letter to the Justice Department’s ethics official, pointing out that Bondi agreed that she would not participate in any matter involving "specific parties in which I know Ballard Partners is a party or represents a party" for one year, unless authorized beforehand.