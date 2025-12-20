Luigi Mangione calls out Pam Bondi for past ties to UnitedHealthcare – is it a conflict of interests?
New York, New York - Luigi Mangione and his legal team recently called on US Attorney General Pam Bondi to recuse herself from his case over what they argue is a serious conflict of interests.
Late Friday night, Mangione's attorneys revealed that Bondi used to work for Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm that represents UnitedHealthcare, which they argued presents a "profound" conflict of interests.
The filing further argues Bondi's ties to the firm "caused her to engage in conduct that no prior Attorney General has ever engaged in: premeditated, purposeful, and fatally prejudicial statements and actions that directly led to the death penalty indictment in this case."
"Any criminal defendant, let alone one whom the government is trying to kill, is due a criminal process that is untainted by the financial interests of his prosecutors," the filing later states.
The attorneys have asked the judge to block the use of the death penalty as personally ordered by Bondi, as they allege her bias has interfered with Mangione's right to due process.
The New York Times reports they also sent a letter to the Justice Department’s ethics official, pointing out that Bondi agreed that she would not participate in any matter involving "specific parties in which I know Ballard Partners is a party or represents a party" for one year, unless authorized beforehand.
Luigi Mangione vs. the Trump administration
Mangione is facing death for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel last December.
In April, as his case received worldwide attention, Bondi publicly described the incident as "a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America," and announced she has ordered authorities to seek the death penalty because it was also "an act of political violence" that "may have posed grave risk of death to additional persons."
Throughout the trial, Mangione's lawyers have argued repeatedly that Bondi and President Donald Trump have shown prejudice towards his case through disparaging public comments.
Earlier this month, the attorneys sought to have evidence from the case excluded, including comments Mangione made during his arrest, and the search of his backpack, which revealed what is believed to be the murder weapon.
Cover photo: Collage: DANIEL HEUER / AFP & Curtis Means / POOL / AFP