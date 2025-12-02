Luigi Mangione's attorneys argue his rights were violated in bid to exclude evidence

New York, New York - The defense for the 27-year-old suspect accused of killing a top health insurance executive in New York sought to exclude evidence presented by the prosecution as he appeared in court for a second day Tuesday.

Luigi Mangione's defense team sought to exclude evidence presented by the prosecution as he appeared in court for a second day Tuesday. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Luigi Mangione is charged with the second-degree murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the largest US health insurer. Thompson (50) was shot dead on a Manhattan street on December 4, 2024.

Mangione, who comes from a wealthy Boston family, has become a lightning rod for anger against the US commercial healthcare system, but also a reminder of growing incidents of deadly violence perpetrated against public figures in the country.

His lawyers requested a preliminary hearing in the murder case brought by the State of New York.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania, days after last year's shooting.

Police found in his backpack a pistol equipped with a silencer and a notebook where he wrote grievances against the healthcare system.

According to police, the bullet shell casings at the murder scene matched the weapon Mangione was carrying.

But Mangione's lawyers argue that the defendant's rights were violated.