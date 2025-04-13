Luigi Mangione's legal team argues AG Pam Bondi "intends to kill" him as a "political stunt"

New York, New York - Lawyers for Luigi Mangione, who is accused of murdering a healthcare CEO , are arguing that US Attorney General Pam Bondi is trying to "kill" their client as part of a "political stunt."

In a recent court filing, attorneys for Luigi Mangione (r.) argued that US Attorney General Pam Bondi is seeking the death penalty as a "political stunt." © Collage: Andrew Harnik & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a motion filed Friday, Mangione's attorneys asked that the court intervene, as Bondi has explicitly stated that she is seeking the death penalty for their client to "carry out President [Donald Trump's] agenda to stop violent crime," making it "unapologetically political."

"The stakes could not be higher. The United States government intends to kill Mr. Mangione as a political stunt," the motion stated.



"Mr. Mangione's Due Process rights have already been violated, and the manner in which the Government has acted has prejudiced the grand jury pool and has corrupted the grand jury process."

Mangione is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan back in December.

The case has received national attention, as it sparked debate about flaws in the US healthcare system. Mangione has also become a celebrity among young people for both his alleged actions and good looks.

Bondi recently claimed she has been receiving death threats for her work on the case, which she blamed on the fact that "young people have lost their way."