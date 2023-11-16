Mother of 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot teacher given prison sentence

Newport News, Virginia - A Virginia woman whose six-year-old son shot and severely wounded his teacher was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Wednesday on gun charges.

Deja Taylor, the mother of the 6-year-old shooter at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, has been sentenced to 21 months behind bars. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Deja Taylor's son brought her gun to school in Virginia on January 6 and shot his elementary school teacher.



The teacher was hospitalized for two weeks with injuries to her hand and chest.

The 26-year-old Taylor pleaded guilty in June to illegally obtaining the firearm and making a false statement on a government form required to purchase the weapon.

Taylor had claimed, falsely, on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form that she did not consume illegal drugs.

She was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison by a US District Court judge in the city of Newport News on Wednesday, local television reported.

Prosecutors have also brought charges at the state level against Taylor, charging her with felony child neglect.