Mom of six-year-old who shot teacher enters plea amid serious federal charges

Newport News, Virginia - The Virginia mom whose six-year-old child shot and severely wounded his teacher in January pleaded guilty Monday to illegally obtaining the firearm, federal prosecutors said.

Deja Taylor's son brought her gun to Richneck Elementary in the city of Newport News on January 6 and fired on his teacher in the attack.

The teacher was hospitalized for two weeks with injuries to her hand and chest.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement Monday that Taylor had pleaded guilty to "illegally obtaining and possessing a firearm and making a false statement" on a government agency form required to purchase the weapon, carrying a possible sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

Taylor had testified on a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) form that she did not consume illegal drugs, but searches at her home uncovered marijuana, which, though partially legalized in Virginia, remains illegal at the federal level.

Local prosecutors in April also brought charges at the state level against Taylor, charging her with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor.