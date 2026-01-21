South Carolina reports alarming rise in measles cases as protesters shame RFK Jr. with projection

Washington DC - The measles epidemic continues to spread in the US, with an outbreak in South Carolina growing to more than 600 cases, health authorities said Tuesday.

Protesters projected the title "MEASLES HQ" on the Department of Health and Human Services building in Washington DC amid a worsening epidemic. © Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Amid growing distrust of vaccines fomented by the far-right, measles is making a resurgence in several developed countries, including the US, which is experiencing its worst outbreak of the highly contagious disease in more than 30 years.

The country recorded more than 2,200 cases and three deaths in 2025, including those of two young children. Infections have continued to surge in 2026.

President Donald Trump's Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has contributed to the crisis by fueling fears of immunizations and reducing the number of shots recommended for children. Health care advocacy group Protect Our Care on Tuesday staged a protest against the notorious vaccine and science "skeptic" by projecting the title "MEASLES HQ" on the Department of Health and Human Services building in Washington DC.

In South Carolina, 88 new cases have been reported since Friday, the state's public health department said Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 646 since the outbreak was detected last fall.

The majority of those infected were unvaccinated, the department said. Cases have been identified at elementary, middle, and high schools as well as two universities.