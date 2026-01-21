South Carolina reports alarming rise in measles cases as protesters shame RFK Jr. with projection
Washington DC - The measles epidemic continues to spread in the US, with an outbreak in South Carolina growing to more than 600 cases, health authorities said Tuesday.
Amid growing distrust of vaccines fomented by the far-right, measles is making a resurgence in several developed countries, including the US, which is experiencing its worst outbreak of the highly contagious disease in more than 30 years.
The country recorded more than 2,200 cases and three deaths in 2025, including those of two young children. Infections have continued to surge in 2026.
President Donald Trump's Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has contributed to the crisis by fueling fears of immunizations and reducing the number of shots recommended for children. Health care advocacy group Protect Our Care on Tuesday staged a protest against the notorious vaccine and science "skeptic" by projecting the title "MEASLES HQ" on the Department of Health and Human Services building in Washington DC.
In South Carolina, 88 new cases have been reported since Friday, the state's public health department said Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 646 since the outbreak was detected last fall.
The majority of those infected were unvaccinated, the department said. Cases have been identified at elementary, middle, and high schools as well as two universities.
US could lose measles-free designation
Measles infections have been reported in eight other states since the beginning of the year, according to the CDC, amid an epidemic which already last year surpassed anything seen for at least three decades.
Health authorities worry the US could lose its "measles-free" status, which it earned in 2000 after eradicating the disease through vaccinations.
In April, the Pan American Health Organization will reassess the measles status of the US and Mexico, which is also experiencing a resurgence of the disease.
Canada lost its status in November, after recording more than 5,000 cases last year.
Measles causes fever, respiratory symptoms and rash. In serious cases, complications such as pneumonia and brain inflammation can lead to severe long-term effects and death.
Cover photo: Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP