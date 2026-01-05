RFK Jr. slashes number of vaccines recommended for children in drastic overhaul

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have cut a number of vaccines recommended for children.

In a drastic overhaul, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has confirmed sweeping changes to the number of vaccines recommended for US children. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

In a press release shared on Monday, the HHS announced that the agency's deputy director signed a decision memorandum to reduce the number of recommended shots from 17 to 11.

The decision comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on December 5 directing HHS to review vaccine scheduling in peer countries, and update the US schedule if one is found to be "superior."

After reviewing 20 countries, a scientific assessment released on January 2 found that "the US is a global outlier among developed nations in both the number of diseases addressed in its routine childhood vaccination schedule and the total number of recommended doses, but does not have higher vaccination rates than such countries."

The CDC will now only recommend vaccines for DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis), Hib, pneumococcal conjugate, polio, measles, mumps and rubella, and chickenpox.

In a press call with The Hill, CDC officials claimed the move was intended to "increase confidence in the vaccine schedule and address the decreased uptake in routine vaccines such as measles."

RFK Jr. praised the move for "aligning the US childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus while strengthening transparency and informed consent."

"This decision protects children, respects families, and rebuilds trust in public health," he added in a statement.