Washington DC - The US in 2025 has recorded its worst measles epidemic in more than 30 years, according to a count released Monday by Johns Hopkins University, highlighting a crisis that President Donald Trump 's vaccine-skeptic health secretary is accused of fueling.

The serious and highly contagious disease, once deemed eliminated from the country thanks to vaccines, is making a comeback against a backdrop of falling vaccination rates and growing mistrust of health authorities.

A total of 1,277 cases have been confirmed since the beginning of the year in nearly 40 states, with Texas accounting for over 60% of the outbreak, according to Johns Hopkins.

The total US figure is the highest since 1992.

The epidemic has so far claimed three lives – all unvaccinated people – including two young children. According to several experts, the toll has been largely underestimated, as they expressed concern about under-reporting.

The previous measles-related infant death in the US was in 2003, three years after measles had been declared officially eradicated thanks to vaccinations.

The last major outbreak was recorded in 2019 in Orthodox Jewish communities of New York and New Jersey, with 1,274 cases but no deaths.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus spread through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or simply breathes.

Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is accused of having exacerbated the health crisis by stoking fears about the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine – a highly effective shot he has falsely claimed is dangerous and contains fetal debris.