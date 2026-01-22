Brooklyn Beckham follows up shock message to parents with cryptic tattoo snap

Los Angeles, California - Days after dropping a shocking statement condemning his mother and father, Brooklyn Beckham shared a cryptic tattoo inked onto the back of his neck.

Brooklyn Beckham (l.) has had a public falling out with his parents over his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz (r.). © IMAGO/Avalon.red

Beckham changed his profile picture on social media to a snap of his neck tattoo, which takes the form of a pair of eyes belonging to his wife, Nicola Peltz. They are accompanied by a set of coordinates that lead to the Portland hospital in which he was born.

It's uncertain what the change of profile picture means, but many are out there speculating.

Some wonder whether the picture is a cryptic message to his parents, Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham and famous soccer player David Beckham, with whom he has recently had a public falling out.

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old claimed his parents had been trying to "ruin" his relationship with Peltz, telling his 16.2 million Instagram followers, "I do not want to reconcile with my family."

Beckham married Peltz in 2022 and said both his mother and father have been "trying endlessly to ruin my relationship" since long before the wedding.

"My mom cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," Beckham claimed.

Gently addressing the issue on Tuesday, David Beckham blamed "the power of social media" for his son's outburst.