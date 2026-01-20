David Beckham breaks silence after son Brooklyn's bombshell rant

New York, New York - David Beckham has spoken out after his son Brooklyn lashed out at his famous parents in a bombshell rant.

David Beckham (l.) has broken his silence after his son Brooklyn's shocking rant. © Collage: ELSA & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 50-year-old former soccer star appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box on Tuesday, where he seemingly alluded to his son's bombshell posts.

"I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," David said.

He explained that he's been able to use his platform online to highlight causes close to his heart, including his work with UNICEF.

David added, though, that he has tried to "educate" his four children – Brooklyn (26), Romeo (23), Cruz (20), and Harper (14) – about the pitfalls of social media.

"They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids," he said.

"You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."

The comments come after Brooklyn slammed David and his wife, Victoria, in a series of Instagram story posts, saying in part, "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life."