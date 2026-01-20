David Beckham breaks silence after son Brooklyn's bombshell rant
New York, New York - David Beckham has spoken out after his son Brooklyn lashed out at his famous parents in a bombshell rant.
The 50-year-old former soccer star appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box on Tuesday, where he seemingly alluded to his son's bombshell posts.
"I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," David said.
He explained that he's been able to use his platform online to highlight causes close to his heart, including his work with UNICEF.
David added, though, that he has tried to "educate" his four children – Brooklyn (26), Romeo (23), Cruz (20), and Harper (14) – about the pitfalls of social media.
"They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids," he said.
"You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."
The comments come after Brooklyn slammed David and his wife, Victoria, in a series of Instagram story posts, saying in part, "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life."
Brooklyn Beckham says he does not want to reconcile with his parents
Brooklyn alleged that his family has tried "endlessly" to ruin his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz, and claimed that they have "consistently disrespected" the 31-year-old.
He even claimed that Victoria "invited women from my past into our lives" in a bid to make both of them uncomfortable, and accused his mom of leaving him "humiliated" by dancing "inappropriately" on him during what was meant to be Brooklyn's first dance with Nicola at their wedding.
Brooklyn emphasized that he does not want to reconcile with his family and that he has now found "peace and relief" without them.
Victoria has not responded to her son's claims, and David appeared to dodge specific questions about the scandal when asked at the World Economic Forum's 56th Annual Meeting – shortly before his Squawk Box appearance.
Rumors of a family rift intensified last year when Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows without David and Victoria in attendance.
The model addressed this in his post, saying that he and Nicola sought to create new memories of a wedding day without the "anxiety and embarrassment" they felt the first time around.
