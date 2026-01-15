Woman transforms into horror movie-style doll with radical body modifications

New York, New York - Through a series of bizarre body modifications and extensive tattoos , this TikTok star has turned herself into a real-life horror movie doll who boasts tens of thousands of followers.

This TikTok star has turned herself into a real-life horror-themed doll through the use of radical body modifications and tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rott_3d

The 24-year-old woman, who simply goes as No One on social media, has nearly 40,000 followers on TikTok, where she shows off her many radical body mods to a legion of adoring fans.

Immediately noticeable are the plethora of extreme piercings that dot the entirety of her face, lining her cheeks, lips, nose, and even her eyebrows.

These piercings give her a spiked look that's extremely unique, and in some clips, she can even be seen showing off how the piercings look from the inside of her lips.

No One is covered in numerous tattoos, which seem to coat large swathes of her body, including a near total blackout inking on her right arm.

Many of these tattoos are animal themed, including cats, worms, birds, bats, and a series of paw prints on her cheeks. Overall, her look is reminiscent of a character from a Tim Burton movie.

Shockingly, she has a large amount of scarification as well, most notably in the form of a centipede cut deep into her chest.

Such sketches, which also cover her shoulders, are made by cutting into the skin and allowing the scars to form tattoos.

One particularly confronting video shows the immediate aftermath of the scarification on her chest, showing off the bloody centipede just after it had been sketched into her skin.