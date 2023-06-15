Grimes gets extraterrestrial tattoos and perplexing alien scars

Austin, Texas - It looks like Grimes is living her tattoo and body mod dreams, as the music artist recently revealed her latest body art that has some fans and foes perplexed.

Grimes is showing off her new tattoos while promoting new music on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/caidasindesamparo & grimes

Tattoos and body modifications – oh my!



Months after asking her social media followers for advice, it seems Grimes has made some new body mod moves.

Recently, the singer and former flame of Twitter CEO Elon Musk revealed her latest tattoo additions, and they're quite extraterrestrial!

In one of two posts on Instagram. the 35-year-old artist first shows off her new "alien scars" across her chest, which appears to actually be a white ink tattoo that gives the visual appearance of scarification sans the actual process of cutting into the skin to do so.

According to the post's caption, the white ink tattoo was done by ZHENJA 777R, an artist who is currently in Berlin, according to the bio on their IG account.

Shortly after posting her "alien scars," Grimes shared another snap of a different piece of body art.