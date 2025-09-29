Bad Bunny gets nod for 2026 Super Bowl halftime show: "This is for my people"

New York, New York - Grammy-winning Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL said on Sunday,

The NFL confirmed that Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Bad Bunny, who earlier this month said he would not perform in the US during his world tour starting in November due to concerns about potential immigration raids at his concerts, will take center-stage at the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California on February 8.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," the artist said in a statement released by the NFL. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown... this is for my people, my culture, and our history."

Super Bowl halftime shows have traditionally attracted the biggest names in the music world, with past performers reading like a who's who of the industry, including the likes of Michael Jackson, the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, and Paul McCartney.

More recent performers have included Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, and Kendrick Lamar. Bad Bunny was a guest act alongside J.Lo at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami.

Taylor Swift – who is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce – had been linked with performing at next year's Super Bowl, especially after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's comment that the league would "love" to have her play.

"She is a special, special talent and obviously she would be welcome any time," Goodell said at the start of the month.