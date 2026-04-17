ICE chief Todd Lyons on his way out as Homeland Security purge continues

Washington DC - Acting head of ICE Todd Lyons will leave his post at the agency charged with enforcing President Donald Trump 's war on immigrants, the Homeland Security Secretary announced Thursday.

Todd Lyons will leave his position as acting head of ICE at the end of May, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced. © REUTERS

Todd Lyons "has been a great leader of ICE," said Markwayne Mullin in a statement, adding that his last day would be May 31 and wishing him luck in his "next opportunity in the private sector."

Lyons was appointed acting director of ICE by Trump in March 2025. He was a "key player" in the anti-immigration drive, Mullin said, without explaining the departure or announcing a replacement.

ICE has come under fire for carrying out brutal anti-immigrant raids, with two US citizen protesters shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis this year.

Lyons's departure comes a month after Gregory Bovino, the face of Trump's immigration raids, resigned from the US Border Patrol after outcry over the violent occupation of Minneapolis.

At a Department of Homeland Security oversight hearing in February, Lyons defended the agency's work.

"The president tasked us with mass deportation, and we are fulfilling that mandate," he told Congress.