MAGA voter goes viral with brutal message to Trump: "Worthless pile of s***!"

Millersburg, Pennsylvania - A Pennsylvania woman who voted for President Donald Trump three times went viral with a scorching view on the Republican's performance.

A Pennsylvania MAGA voter recently went viral after she angrily criticized President Donald Trump over his poor leadership and policies. © Joseph Prezioso / AFP

On Tuesday's episode of the NBC News show Meet the Press, anchor Jonathan Allen asked MAGA voter Amanda Robbins, "If you could say something to President Trump and he was going to hear you right now, what would it be?"

A clearly frustrated Robbins didn't hold back.

"You are a worthless pile of s***!" she said, directly into the camera, along with a shrug.

She then revealed she voted for Trump all three times he ran for president, adding, "That was my bad. Apparently, I'm an idiot!"

Robbins anger comes as recent moves from the president has left his MAGA base fractured, most notably his decision to launch a war against Iran, which has caused oil prices to spike significantly.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll – which surveyed 1,282 adults between February 28 and March 1 - found that 43% of Americans disapproved of the war, while only 27% approved.