Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court has dealt a blow to university affirmative action programs in the conservative majority's latest ruling.

Proponents of affirmative action in higher education rally in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington DC. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Supreme Court issued a ruling severely limiting the consideration of race in college admissions, striking down affirmative action programs after almost 40 years of legal precedent.

At issue were two separate lawsuits, launched in 2014 by conservative legal strategist Edward Blum's Students for Fair Admissions, over admissions policies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Harvard University.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the challenges in January, despite ruling in several prior cases that universities could consider race in admissions.

On Thursday, the justices ruled 6-3 in the UNC case and 6-2 in the Harvard University case that race-conscious admissions policies violate the US Constitution's Equal Protection Clause. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was recused from the latter case, as she had served on Harvard's Board of Overseers until last spring.

"The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual – not on the basis of race," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.