Nicki Minaj declares herself Trump's "number one fan" as she joins him on stage

Washington DC - Rap star Nicki Minaj declared Wednesday she was Donald Trump 's "number one fan," adding that "hate" directed at the president made her support him more.

Nicki Minaj (l.) called herself President Donald Trump's "number one fan" as she joined him on stage Wednesday. © Collage: Brendan Smialowski / AFP & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Republican Trump called the provocative singer-songwriter up on stage after she announced her support for so-called "Trump Accounts," which provide trust funds for children.

"I will say that I am probably the president's number one fan, and that's not going to change," said Minaj, who wore a furry white coat as she embraced Trump and took the podium.

"And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more."

The Trinidadian musician (43) added that she would not let the billionaire president's opponents "get away with bullying him, and you know, the smear campaigns. It's not going to work."

"He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen."

Trump, who had earlier joked that he would grow out his nails to emulate the Starships and Super Bass rapper, then held her hand while another speaker took the podium.