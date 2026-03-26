Ilhan Omar praises her daughter for joining historic aid convoy to Cuba

Havana, Cuba - Representative Ilhan Omar took to social media to praise her daughter, Isra Hirsi, for joining a historic aid convoy to Cuba amid Donald Trump's fuel embargo.

Isra Hirsi (r.), daughter of Representative Ilhan Omar, joined the Nuestra América Convoy to Cuba in defiance of the Trump administration's brutal fuel blockade. © Collage: BRANDON BELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"I am incredibly proud of Isra and everyone who made the trip to Cuba. They took tons of aid to make sure the people of Cuba knew that there are so many people across the world who stand in solidarity with them," Omar posted on X on Monday.

"Cuba has always sent aid to countries in need and has trained thousands of physicians across the world, including my childhood physician," the Minnesota Democrat added.

Hirsi, co-founder of US Youth Climate Strike, confirmed on X that she was "honored" to be in Cuba. In a separate post, she praised the resilience of the nation's people under US blockade.

"Isra Hirsi is more than just my daughter, she is a brilliant young leader who has always worked hard to advocate for a more just world," Omar said.

"She inspires me and so many people with her leadership and dedication. I am forever fortunate to have her as my daughter but I am even more fortunate to know her as the unflinching justice warrior for justice she is."