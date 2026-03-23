Trump goes on shocking slur-filled rant against Texas Senate candidate James Talarico

Washington DC - President Donald Trump went on a offensive rant against Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, whom he called a "fraud" and the "worst candidate I have ever seen."

President Donald Trump attacked Texas Senate nominee James Talarico, labeling him a "fraud" and the "worst candidate I have ever seen." © Collage: AFP/Brendan Smialowski & AFP/Rick Kern/Getty Images

"The Democrat running in Texas, James Talarico, turns out to be a FRAUD!" Trump on Sunday said in a long and rambling post on Truth Social. "It showed after the Election when he beat Low IQ Candidate Jasmine Crockett."

"He's got six Genders, insults to Jesus, only vegan food, was wearing a mask in 2023 and 2024, and is a weak, ineffective guy who we 'allowed' to win prior to releasing the avalanche of information we had on him because, as bad as Crockett was as a Candidate, this guy is worse!"

He went on to claim that "any human being," even if they were terminally sick or a child, could win against Talarico in the midterm elections.

"He may be the worst candidate I have ever seen, other than, of course, Gavin Newscum," Trump wrote, before doubling down mocking the California Governor for his dyslexia.



Early in March, Talarico comfortably beat incumbent Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett to secure the Democratic nomination in the 2026 Midterm Elections.

His primaries victory was won on the back of a progressive ticket which has seen him hailed as "the future of the Democratic Party." He's a former public schoolteacher who has serves as a member of the Texas House of Representatives since 2018.