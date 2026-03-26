Trump lets rip at his own Supreme Court appointees over tariff ruling: "They sicken me!"

President Donald Trump criticized Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, who recently ruled against his signature tariffs. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner, Trump slammed the high court after they ruled six-three last month that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) "does not authorize the President to impose tariffs."

"The Supreme Court, that's right, of the United States cost our country – all they needed was a sentence – our country hundreds of billions of dollars, and they couldn't care less," he lamented.

Trump specifically took aim at two justices he named to the court – Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett – who he said, "sicken me because they're bad for our country."

Trump's third appointee to the court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, dissented alongside Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.

Since his return to office, Trump and his administration have been at odds with lower courts across the nation who have ruled against many of his controversial policies, but the conservative-majority Supreme Court has faced criticism for consistently ruling in Trump's favor.

The president has made a habit of ignoring court orders, and finding other ways to achieve his MAGA agenda.