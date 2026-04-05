Is Trump missing? MAGA fends off rumors president is MIA amid health concerns
Washington DC - As the war in Iran rages on and gas prices continue to skyrocket, many Americans and reporters have been left wondering, where is President Donald Trump?
On Saturday afternoon, shortly before 3 PM ET, White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung shared an X post arguing that Trump is the hardest-working president in history, and despite some viral rumors, this weekend is no different.
"On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office," Cheung wrote. "God Bless him."
The post came as Trump has been notably absent from the public eye since Wednesday, when he delivered his first nationwide address since launching his war on Iran.
The White House raised further suspicion around 11 AM ET on Saturday by calling a lid, indicating the president would not be speaking with the press for the day.
The president has managed to keep up on sharing social media posts, which Cheung later said was proof enough.
After Trump shared an update on a missing US airman being rescued in Iran, Cheung wrote that "*this* is what he was working on."
Concerns over President Donald Trump's health
The online confusion also came amid widespread concerns about the state of the 79-year-old president's health.
In recent months he has been photographed with bruising and rashes on his body, has been prone to falling asleep during important events, and has built a habit of delivering long-winded rants in which he makes wildly false claims.
Amid his absence, several prominent left-wing social media influencers shared rumors that the president had quietly gone to Walter Reed Hospital in Washington DC, but there has been no evidence to corroborate.
Many X users in the comments of Cheung's post expressed skepticism, demanding he provide "proof of life."
On Sunday, Donald Jr., the president's eldest son, shared a post from a user that compiled screenshots of such remarks, and described those that shared them as "sick people."
Cover photo: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP