Trump threatens Iran in wild social media post: "Open the F**kin' Strait, you crazy bastards"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened in an expletive-laden social media post on Sunday to strike Iran 's power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened the next day.

Trump urged Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face "Hell" in his latest shocking social media tirade. © via REUTERS

Following a 48-hour ultimatum he issued on Saturday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!"

"Open the F**kin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" wrote the president, adding: "Praise be to Allah."

Trump had initially threatened on March 21 to "obliterate" Iran's power plants, beginning with the country's biggest, if Tehran did not "fully open" the Strait of Hormuz.

The president later postponed the strikes following "very good and productive conversations" with Iranian authorities, but the deadline is now set to expire at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Experts have repeatedly warned that attacks on civilian energy infrastructure could constitute a war crime.