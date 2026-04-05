Marjorie Taylor Greene calls on MAGA to "stop worshipping" Trump on Easter: "All of you are complicit"

Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized President Donald Trump after he shared an expletive-ridden social media post on Easter that she believes was very un -Christian.

In a social media post on Easter Sunday, Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) criticized President Donald Trump and his MAGA followers for "worshipping" him. © Collage: Nicholas Kamm / AFP & David Dee Delgado / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post on Sunday, Greene shared a screenshot of a post Trump shared earlier that day in which he demanded Iran open the Strait of Hormuz or "you'll be living in hell – JUST WATCH!"

The former Georgia representative, who retired from Congress in January after publicly feuding with the president for several months, slammed Trump's MAGA cabinet for allowing him to behave in such a way.

"Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump's madness," MTG wrote.

"I know all of you and him, and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit."

Greene went on to criticize Trump's ongoing war with Iran, arguing that Easter should be about love and forgiveness and describing the president's post as "evil."

"Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians," she added. "Christians in the administration should be pursuing peace... Not escalating war that is hurting people."