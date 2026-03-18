Summer Lee moves to impeach Pam Bondi amid ongoing Epstein files scandal
Washington DC - Representative Summer Lee has introduced articles of impeachment against Attorney General Pam Bondi amid the ongoing scandal surrounding the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.
"I just introduced articles of impeachment against Pam Bondi. She has been obstructing justice, weaponizing the DOJ against [Donald] Trump's political enemies, and just breaking the law," Lee said in a video on social media on Tuesday.
"It's time that she is held accountable," the Pennsylvania Democrat added.
The resolution – prepared in collaboration with Free Speech For People – accuses Bondi of obstruction of Congress in failing to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act and a subpoena to hand over the full, unredacted Epstein files.
In January, Lee introduced an amendment to hold Bondi in civil contempt of Congress for failing to comply with the subpoena, which the congresswoman had forced with a motion back in July.
The AG is due for a closed-door deposition on April 14 after the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed her on Tuesday.
"The Department of Justice refused to adhere to the subpoena and withheld substantial evidence; evidence logs indicate that amongst the withheld evidence are FBI interviews with a survivor who accuses Trump of sexual abuse," the resolution reads.
Bondi is further accused of abuse of investigatory and prosecutorial powers, defiance of court orders, and perjury in congressional testimony.
Summer Lee vows to hold abusers accountable
Lee announced she would pursue articles of impeachment ahead of Trump's State of the Union address last month.
"We live in a country where we have one reality for everyday people and another for the rich, the well-connected, and the well-protected, and that cannot continue to be our reality," Lee said on Tuesday.
"This is our chance to get justice, to hold people accountable who time and again have gotten away with screwing us over."
"We're starting with Pam Bondi, but we won't stop until anyone responsible for this cover-up, for abusing women and girls, exploiting working people, and breaking the law is held accountable, no matter their title, their political party, or how rich they are."
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire