Zohran Mamdani announces new commissioner of NYC Department of Finance

New York, New York - Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday announced the appointment of Richard Lee as the commissioner of the New York City Department of Finance.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani smiles as he participates in Eid Al-Fitr prayers on March 20, 2026. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"The Department of Finance plays an essential role in keeping our city running. New Yorkers are able to send their kids to public school, visit our parks and have their trash picked up because of the revenues DOF collects," Mamdani said in a statement.

"Even as New York City faces a serious fiscal crisis, my Administration will never sacrifice the essential services New Yorkers depend on," the mayor continued.

"That’s why I'm proud to appoint Richard Lee as our next Commissioner of the Department of Finance. His command of the City's budgeting process makes him uniquely qualified to lead the Agency and ensure that our City continues meeting New Yorkers' needs."

Lee previously served as director of the New York City Council's Finance Division. Before that, he was the budget director for the Queens borough president and the director of budget and legislative affairs for then Council Member Leroy Comrie.

The appointment comes as the mayor and city council are preparing for tense negotiations as they aim to close a multibillion-dollar budget gap Mamdani says he inherited from his predecessor, Eric Adams.

"As a lifelong New Yorker and son of immigrants, I am thrilled to lead the Department of Finance into this new era, one of opportunity and dignity for all New Yorkers," Lee said.