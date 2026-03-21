Zohran Mamdani announces new commissioner of NYC Department of Finance
New York, New York - Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday announced the appointment of Richard Lee as the commissioner of the New York City Department of Finance.
"The Department of Finance plays an essential role in keeping our city running. New Yorkers are able to send their kids to public school, visit our parks and have their trash picked up because of the revenues DOF collects," Mamdani said in a statement.
"Even as New York City faces a serious fiscal crisis, my Administration will never sacrifice the essential services New Yorkers depend on," the mayor continued.
"That’s why I'm proud to appoint Richard Lee as our next Commissioner of the Department of Finance. His command of the City's budgeting process makes him uniquely qualified to lead the Agency and ensure that our City continues meeting New Yorkers' needs."
Lee previously served as director of the New York City Council's Finance Division. Before that, he was the budget director for the Queens borough president and the director of budget and legislative affairs for then Council Member Leroy Comrie.
The appointment comes as the mayor and city council are preparing for tense negotiations as they aim to close a multibillion-dollar budget gap Mamdani says he inherited from his predecessor, Eric Adams.
"As a lifelong New Yorker and son of immigrants, I am thrilled to lead the Department of Finance into this new era, one of opportunity and dignity for all New Yorkers," Lee said.
Zohran Mamdani creates Office of Community Safety
On Thursday, Mamdani signed an executive order establishing an Office of Community Safety and appointed Renita Francois to lead it.
The office will develop citywide community safety strategies and coordinate mental health crisis response programs. It will also coordinate the work of the Office of Crime Victim Services, Office to Prevent Gun Violence, Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence, Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes, and Office of Community Mental Health.
Francois was the chief strategy officer and chief program officer at Tides Advocacy. During the Bill de Blasio administration, she served as executive director of the Mayor's Action Plan for Neighborhood Safety within the Office of Criminal Justice.
"With the creation of the Office of Community Safety and the appointment of Renita Francois as Deputy Mayor, we are taking a decisive step toward a city where everyone, in every neighborhood, can live free from violence," Mamdani said.
"Renita will lead this work with clarity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to New Yorkers too often left behind – from families confronting gun violence to people navigating mental health crises, hate crimes or substance use issues."
In a separate announcement on Friday, Mamdani said he had appointed three people to serve on a commission that will review compensation levels for New York City elected officials.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire