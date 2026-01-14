Minnesota prosecutors resign over shocking DOJ decision in Renee Good case

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Six Minnesota federal prosecutors resigned en masse in protest at the Justice Department's approach to the investigation into an ICE agent's killing of Renee Nicole Good.

Six prosecutors in Minnesota recently resigned as they faced pressure to treat the shooting of a US citizen by an ICE agent as an assault on an officer. © OCTAVIO JONES / AFP

According to CBS News, the group that included Assistant US Attorney Joe Thompson stepped down after they were given orders to approach fatal shooting as case of assault on a federal officer.

One source claimed that prosecutors were particularly concerned with orders to pursue Good's widow, who was present during the incident.

The resignations followed a similar move by four officials with the criminal section of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, who quit after their acting boss Harmeet Dhillon made it clear he had no interest in launching a civil rights probe.

Good's death at the hands of ICE agent Jonathan Ross last week has sparked widespread outrage and protests.

Despite ample video footage showing the mother-of-three attempting to drive away from two ICE officers, President Donald Trump and his administration have insisted she was a "domestic terrorist" who tried to run over Ross.

Federal investigators have since shut out their local counterparts from the probe, raising concerns over its impartiality.

In an X post shared on Tuesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz described Thompson specifically as "a principled public servant" whose resignation "is a huge loss for our state."