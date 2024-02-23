Chuck Schumer visits Ukraine amid Congress military aid impasse

Lviv, Ukraine - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrived Friday in Ukraine in an effort to put pressure on his Republican opponents in Congress to unlock more military aid as the war with Russia enters its third year.

"We are here to show the Ukrainian people that America stands with them and will (continue) fighting to get the funding they so desperately need and deserve," Schumer said in a statement from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.



"We will not stop fighting until we gain the aid."

Republican legislators in the House of Representatives have stalled the approval of $60 billion in new aid for Kyiv, with Ukrainian forces running low on supplies and Russia recently scoring a key battlefield gain.

"We are here to learn in granular detail about the armaments Ukraine so vitally needs and the consequences of the failure to deliver them – the specific advantages Russia would gain if the arms are not delivered, and the advantages Ukraine would gain if the arms were delivered," said Schumer, who was accompanied by four Democratic senators.

The United States has provided tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine and is by far Kyiv's biggest donor.

But existing US funding has dried up, and former president Donald Trump's allies in the House have been stalling new assistance.

Many progressives in the US have expressed opposition to further US funding for militarism abroad and instead called for greater social spending at home.