Democratic congressional candidate buys "Nazi" domain – and redirects it to DHS website
Parrish, Florida - Mark Davis, a congressional candidate running for a Florida seat, recently bought an offensive website domain – and had it redirect to the website for the Department of Homeland Security.
In an X post shared on Friday, Davis revealed that he bought the domain "nazis.us," which now opens the DHS homepage.
Davis – a veteran who is running to represent Florida's 16th District – explained that he did it because "the GOP went full fascist and the democrat establishment still won't name it."
"I'm not a senator. Don't have a PAC," Davis wrote.
"Not a soul in power thought to actually raise hell. So I did. And now it points to Homeland Security."
When the story was first reported by TMZ on Thursday, it was a mystery as to who owned the domain and whether the redirect was intentional or just a glitch.
A DHS spokesperson told the outlet that as of Thursday morning, they had "successfully blocked the redirect," but as of Sunday, the redirect is still active.
Trump responds to "Nazi" comparisons
The stunt comes as President Donald Trump and DHS have deployed thousands of military troops to Democrat-run cities across the nation to enact deportation sweeps and battle alleged crime.
The increased presence of agents – most of whom wear masks to conceal their identities – and countless reports of violence and wrongful detentions have sparked widespread resistance from citizens and leadership.
Many critics have likened Trump's aggressive agenda to that of an authoritarian regime, with some – including podcaster Joe Rogan – comparing Immigration and Customs Enforcement to the Gestapo – the secret police of Nazi Germany.
Trump has repeatedly dismissed comparisons between himself and Adolf Hitler or between his administration and the Nazi Party.
During an interview with 60 Minutes back in November, Trump lamented, "Look, they call me a Nazi all the time. I'm not a Nazi. I'm the opposite. I'm somebody that's saving our country. But they call me Nazi."
In a follow-up post, Davis thanked "MAGA morons on X" for boosting his stunt, which he said has become his campaign's "launchpad" as donations began "rolling in."
