Democratic congressional candidate buys "Nazi" domain – and redirects it to DHS website

Parrish, Florida - Mark Davis, a congressional candidate running for a Florida seat, recently bought an offensive website domain – and had it redirect to the website for the Department of Homeland Security.

In an X post shared on Friday, Davis revealed that he bought the domain "nazis.us," which now opens the DHS homepage.

Davis – a veteran who is running to represent Florida's 16th District – explained that he did it because "the GOP went full fascist and the democrat establishment still won't name it."

"I'm not a senator. Don't have a PAC," Davis wrote.

"Not a soul in power thought to actually raise hell. So I did. And now it points to Homeland Security."

When the story was first reported by TMZ on Thursday, it was a mystery as to who owned the domain and whether the redirect was intentional or just a glitch.

A DHS spokesperson told the outlet that as of Thursday morning, they had "successfully blocked the redirect," but as of Sunday, the redirect is still active.