Americans increasingly reject aggressive immigration police methods

Washington DC - Immigration agents now remind many Americans of the Gestapo – and not just the left-wing activists who have taken to the streets to protest violent raids commanded by President Donald Trump .

Americans are increasingly disapproving the violent immigration raids commanded by President Trump. © REUTERS

Avid Trump supporter and podcaster Joe Rogan, whose massive audience heard him repeat Republican talking points in the run-up to the 2024 election, fueled debate this week by airing those concerns.

"Are we really gonna be the Gestapo, 'Where's your papers?' Is that what we've come to?" Rogan asked millions of listeners.

"You don't want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching up people – many of which turn out to be US citizens that just don't have their papers on them," he said.

A growing number of Americans agree with that sentiment.

In every national poll, a majority condemns the actions of the immigration officer who shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good, a US citizen, in Minneapolis on January 7.

A Quinnipiac survey found that 57% of voters condemn ICE's methods, with 94% of Democratic voters and 64% of independents against Republicans, by contrast, support them at 84%.

Another poll from Economist/YouGov found that, for the first time, 46% of respondents support abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, exceeding the 43% who oppose getting rid of it.