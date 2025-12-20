Bill Clinton tries to pass the buck on Epstein photo dump, says he's Trump's "scapegoat"

Washington DC - Former President Bill Clinton recently shared a statement following the release of photos of him in the Jeffrey Epstein files, which he appears to blame on President Donald Trump .

In a recent statement, Bill Clinton (r) claimed Donald Trump's (l) White House is trying to "scapegoat" him with the latest Jeffrey Epstein files release. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Friday, a spokesperson for Clinton issued a statement in an X post.

"The White House hasn't been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton," it argued.

It went on to allege that Trump and his administration were "shielding themselves from what comes next" and suggested that they may try to hide the truth "forever."

"So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be," the post continued.

"There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We're in the first."

The statement concluded by saying, "No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that. Everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats."