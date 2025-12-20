Bill Clinton tries to pass the buck on Epstein photo dump, says he's Trump's "scapegoat"
Washington DC - Former President Bill Clinton recently shared a statement following the release of photos of him in the Jeffrey Epstein files, which he appears to blame on President Donald Trump.
On Friday, a spokesperson for Clinton issued a statement in an X post.
"The White House hasn't been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton," it argued.
It went on to allege that Trump and his administration were "shielding themselves from what comes next" and suggested that they may try to hide the truth "forever."
"So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be," the post continued.
"There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We're in the first."
The statement concluded by saying, "No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that. Everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats."
Donald Trump and Bill Clinton try to pass the blame back and forth
The statement from Clinton – who has long maintained that he cut ties with Epstein around 2005 before he was first convicted on sex abuse charges – came after a number of new files on the dead financier were released to the public on Friday.
These include a photo of Clinton in a swimming pool with Epstein's convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and an unidentified woman, and another of Clinton with his arm wrapped around a different unidentified woman.
Trump – a decades-long friend of Epstein who has been desperately trying to stop the release of the files – has also been featured in a number of photos that have been released, including several with him and Epstein joined by young women.
The biggest difference between the two powerful men is that many of Trump's MAGA loyalists are willing to forgive or look past his misdeeds, while there is no one on the left willing to grant Clinton the same grace.
Nonetheless, Trump has pushed conflated narratives about Clinton's relationship with Epstein throughout the Epstein files scandal, and he and his administration seem intent on drawing attention away from the president as they are released.
On Friday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared the photo of Clinton in the pool with the caption, "Oh my!" while White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung shared another of Clinton along with the caption, "that boy up to somethin.'"
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS & MANDEL NGAN / AFP