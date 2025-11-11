Ghislaine Maxwell asks Trump to commute her "concierge-style" prison sentence

Bryan, Texas - Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted co-conspirator of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, recently asked President Donald Trump to commute her prison sentence amid allegations that she is receiving special treatement.

In a Monday press release, Democratic members of the House Committee on the Judiciary announced that documents provided by a whistleblower revealed that Maxwell filed a "Commutation Application" for the Trump administration to review, which they described as "the second part of the quid pro quo."

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for allegedly recruiting minors to be sexually abused by Epstein – charges that she continues to deny.

The documents go on to allege that Dr. Tanisha Hall, the warden at the Texas prison Maxwell is currently in, has been giving the 63-year-old "favorable" and "concierge-style" treatment.

This is said to have included providing her with "customized and prepared" meals delivered directly to her cell, allowing her to have private meetings with visitors who were permitted to bring computers, being given a service puppy, and being allowed to enjoy exercise and recreational activities after hours in "staff-only areas."

Dr. Hall has also served as Maxwell's "personal secretary and administrative assistant" by helping her review, edit, and send documents to others.

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin, a ranking member of the committee, has sent a letter to Trump demanding answers about any discussions of a commutation or clemency.

Raskin also asked whether Trump himself ordered Maxwell's prison transfer, and whether Maxwell promised anything in return for the perceived special treatment she has received.