Ghislaine Maxwell asks Trump to commute her "concierge-style" prison sentence
Bryan, Texas - Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted co-conspirator of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, recently asked President Donald Trump to commute her prison sentence amid allegations that she is receiving special treatement.
In a Monday press release, Democratic members of the House Committee on the Judiciary announced that documents provided by a whistleblower revealed that Maxwell filed a "Commutation Application" for the Trump administration to review, which they described as "the second part of the quid pro quo."
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for allegedly recruiting minors to be sexually abused by Epstein – charges that she continues to deny.
The documents go on to allege that Dr. Tanisha Hall, the warden at the Texas prison Maxwell is currently in, has been giving the 63-year-old "favorable" and "concierge-style" treatment.
This is said to have included providing her with "customized and prepared" meals delivered directly to her cell, allowing her to have private meetings with visitors who were permitted to bring computers, being given a service puppy, and being allowed to enjoy exercise and recreational activities after hours in "staff-only areas."
Dr. Hall has also served as Maxwell's "personal secretary and administrative assistant" by helping her review, edit, and send documents to others.
Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin, a ranking member of the committee, has sent a letter to Trump demanding answers about any discussions of a commutation or clemency.
Raskin also asked whether Trump himself ordered Maxwell's prison transfer, and whether Maxwell promised anything in return for the perceived special treatment she has received.
Is Donald Trump helping Ghislaine Maxwell?
Trump has been under fire for refusing to release the files on Epstein as he had repeatedly promised, with many critics arguing he is trying to protect himself, as he and Epstein were close friends for decades.
Back in July, Maxwell did an interview with Trump's former attorney and DOJ Deputy Chief Todd Blanche, during which she attempted to clear Trump's name by claiming she "never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way."
Days later, she was moved – without explanation – from a federal correctional institution in Florida to Camp Bryan in Texas, where inmates have access to work programs and recreational activities.
In recently obtained emails sent to friends and family from prison, Maxwell opened up about how she is "much happier" at the new facility, describing it as "a safer, more comfortable environment."
Throughout the scandal, Trump has repeatedly mentioned the idea of pardoning Maxwell, telling reporters in July that he was "allowed" to do it, but said it would be "inappropriate to talk about it."
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & AFP PHOTO / US DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK