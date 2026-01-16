Bipartisan US delegation defies Trump with striking show of support for Denmark and Greenland

Copenhagen, Denmark - A US bipartisan congressional delegation kicked off a visit to Copenhagen on Friday to express support for Denmark and Greenland after President Donald Trump 's threats to take over the Arctic island.

Representative Steny Hoyer (c.) joined 10 other congressmembers and senators on a visit to Copenhagen to express support for Denmark and Greenland. © REUTERS

The 11 senators and representatives will hold talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Greenlandic counterpart Jens-Frederik Nielsen, among others.

Their visit came two days after a meeting in Washington where Denmark said there remained a "fundamental disagreement" with the US over the future of the autonomous territory of Greenland.

An AFP reporter in Copenhagen saw a large black van leave Frederiksen's office shortly before noon local time on Friday, but her office would not confirm whether the meeting had taken place.

The US delegation was also due to meet with Danish members of parliament.

The group arrived at the offices of the Danish employers' association Dansk Industri around midday for a meeting with business leaders.

"We are showing bipartisan solidarity with the people of this country and with Greenland. They've been our friends and allies for decades," Democratic Senator Dick Durbin told reporters.

"We want them to know we appreciate that very much. And the statements being made by the president do not reflect what the American people feel."

Trump has repeatedly hinted as seizing Greenland and has refused to ruled out the use of military force.

In addition to Durbin, the US delegation is made up of Democratic senators Chris Coons, Peter Welch, and Jeanne Shaheen, as well as Republicans Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski.

The House Democrats in the delegation are Steny Hoyer, Gregory Meeks, Madeleine Dean, Sara Jacobs, and Sarah McBride.