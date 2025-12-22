CBS engulfed in scandal after "spiking" of 60 Minutes segment on brutal El Salvador prison

New York, New York - CBS News leadership is facing accusations of censorship on Monday over a last-minute decision to not air a report on the notorious Salvadoran prison where President Donald Trump has deported people.

CBS editor-in-chief Bari Weiss is facing accusations of political interference and censorship after pulling an investigation into the notorious CECOT detention center. © Collage: X/60 Minutes & Leigh Vogel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

CBS's flagship 60 Minutes program had been due on. Sunday to air an investigation into abuses at the notorious CECOT center in El Salvador, but the network quietly announced hours before showtime that the segment would "air in a future broadcast." It was replaced with a piece on sherpas working on Mount Everest.

CBS, which was taken over by the Trump-linked Ellison family earlier this year, said that the prison report needed "additional reporting."

Multiple reports quoted the 60 Minutes correspondent who oversaw the report as saying it had been pulled for political reasons, putting the spotlight on Bari Weiss, a right-wing columnist installed as editor-in-chief by Paramount head David Ellison.

"Pulling it now, after every rigorous internal check has been met, is not an editorial decision, it is a political one," Sharyn Alfonsi said in a note to CBS staff first leaked by The Wall Street Journal.