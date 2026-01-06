DOJ abandons Trump's false claim that Maduro is head of "Cartel de los Soles"

New York, New York - The Department of Justice has decided to abandon a baseless claim from President Donald Trump that deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro is head of a powerful drug cartel.

According to The New York Times, the DOJ drafted an indictment against Maduro in 2020 that referenced a supposed drug cartel named "Cartel de los Soles" 32 times and accused Maduro of being its leader.



But after the US military captured Maduro over the weekend at Trump's order, the DOJ penned an updated indictment, which appears to back away from the allegation.

The new indictment only mentions "Cartel de los Soles" twice, describing it as a "culture of corruption," and instead accuses Maduro of having participated in, perpetuated, protected, and benefited from drug trafficking.

The indictment argued the profits from such trafficking "flow to corrupt rank-and-file civilian, military, and intelligence officials, who operate in a patronage system run by those at the top – referred to as the Cartel de los Soles or Cartel of the Suns, a reference to the sun insignia affixed to the uniforms of high-ranking Venezuelan military officials."