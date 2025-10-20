House Republicans share select Epstein files that they claim exonerate Trump
Washington DC - A Republican House committee investigating the case of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has released a new batch of evidence that they claim exonerates President Donald Trump.
On Friday, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released a transcript of an interview they conducted last month with Alex Acosta, a former attorney for Epstein who helped the financier negotiate a controversial plea deal in the first of two sex trafficking trials he faced.
Republican members of the committee appear to believe Acosta's testimony proves Trump had no involvement in Epstein's crimes.
In a series of X posts, the committee said the testimony "DESTROYED the Democrats' Epstein–Trump smear" and claimed that Democrats are "using a tragic situation to try to score political points at the expense of the victims."
The members pointed to Acosta's claims that he never spoke to Trump about Epstein, as he "moved in circles I didn't move in," and that he had "no knowledge" of Trump's name appearing in documents related to the case.
The committee's release also included new call logs, meeting schedules, and unreleased flight manifest records from Epstein's private jet.
The logs revealed that Prince Andrew, Richard Branson, Bill Clinton, Walter Cronkite, and Bill Gates all flew on Epstein's plane, but none of them has been officially accused of any wrongdoing.
Trump faces scrutiny over friendship with Epstein
The new documents come as Trump and his administration continue to face backlash for refusing to release the files on Epstein, as repeatedly promised.
The president has also faced scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein, as the two were close friends for more than a decade.
Trump has tried desperately to sweep the scandal under the rug, insisting critics and his MAGA base move on, but his efforts have come to no avail.
In a statement to Politico, a spokesperson for Democratic members of the committee revealed they had a much different takeaway from Acosta's testimony, as they believe it proves Acosta "has no remorse for his mishandling of the Epstein case."
"Because of the deal Alex Acosta gave Epstein, he was able to continue assaulting and raping young women and girls for another decade," the spokesperson said. "No matter how House Republicans try to spin this, Oversight Democrats will keep pushing for the truth."
Cover photo: Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP