New Epstein file batch lists Elon Musk, Prince Andrew, and other powerful figures
Washington DC - A House committee recently released another batch of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation that names Elon Musk among a number of other powerful figures.
In a press release shared on Friday, Democrats on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released a portion of a third batch of records produced by the Epstein Estate.
This set includes "phone message logs, copies of flight logs and manifests for aircrafts, copies of financial ledgers, and Epstein's daily schedule."
The records reference a number of powerful people including Musk, Prince Andrew of the British royal family, former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon, and billionaires Peter Thiel and Bill Gates.
Musk is mentioned in a message regarding an invitation to Epstein's private island, which the late financier allegedly used to traffic and abuse underage girls.
The message, dated December 6, 2014, reads, "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)"
A flight manifest reveals that Prince Andrew joined Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein's alleged accomplice, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence – on a flight from New Jersey to Florida on May 12, 2000.
A heavily redacted ledger also references two payments from an "Andrew" in exchange for "massages" in February and May 2000, but it's unclear if it was the prince.
The files also include seperate plans of scheduled meetings with Gates in 2014, Thiel in 2017, and Bannon in 2019.
President Donald Trump's links to Jeffrey Epstein
The latest release comes as President Trump continues to receive backlash for refusing to release the files as he repeatedly promised, and criticism over his decades-long friendship with Epstein.
Musk worked in Trump's administration earlier this year, but upon leaving, the two had a public feud, which reached a climax when Musk claimed on social media that Trump was refusing to release the files because his name was in it.
The Oversight Committee, which has subpoenaed the DOJ for the files, has released a number of documents linking Trump to Epstein, including a letter the president allegedly penned for Epstein in an infamous "birthday book."
The letter, released by Oversight Committee Democrats this month, included a doodle of what appears to be a naked woman and his signature scrawled in place of pubic hair.
While the latest documents do not prove whether these figures knew of Epstein's alleged crimes, a spokesperson for the committee said that it does give insight into how Epstein "was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world."
GOP members of the committee have accused their Democratic colleagues of sharing the files with the public for political reasons, and claimed the group is secretly withholding files that implicate Democrats.
The committee's democrats, however, have affirmed they will fight "for transparency in the Epstein files no matter who's involved – Democrat or Republican"
"We are focused on delivering transparency and accountability for the survivors, and will release documents in full," a GOP spokesperson told Fox News.
