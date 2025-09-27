New Epstein file batch lists Elon Musk, Prince Andrew, and other powerful figures

Washington DC - A House committee recently released another batch of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation that names Elon Musk among a number of other powerful figures.

The House Oversight Committee recently released files on Jeffrey Epstein (c.) that lists a number of powerful people, including Elon Musk (r.) and Prince Andrew. © Collage: Jordan Pettitt / POOL / AFP, AFP PHOTO / NEW YORK STATE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY/HANDOUT, & Mandel NGAN / AFP

In a press release shared on Friday, Democrats on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released a portion of a third batch of records produced by the Epstein Estate.

This set includes "phone message logs, copies of flight logs and manifests for aircrafts, copies of financial ledgers, and Epstein's daily schedule."

The records reference a number of powerful people including Musk, Prince Andrew of the British royal family, former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon, and billionaires Peter Thiel and Bill Gates.

Musk is mentioned in a message regarding an invitation to Epstein's private island, which the late financier allegedly used to traffic and abuse underage girls.

The message, dated December 6, 2014, reads, "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)"

A flight manifest reveals that Prince Andrew joined Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein's alleged accomplice, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence – on a flight from New Jersey to Florida on May 12, 2000.

A heavily redacted ledger also references two payments from an "Andrew" in exchange for "massages" in February and May 2000, but it's unclear if it was the prince.



The files also include seperate plans of scheduled meetings with Gates in 2014, Thiel in 2017, and Bannon in 2019.