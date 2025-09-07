DOJ urges judge not to release identities of associates Jeffrey Epstein paid alleged hush money to

New York, New York - The Department of Justice recently urged a judge to deny a request to release the identities of two individuals that notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein sent large payments to as he was being prosecuted.

The Justice Department recently asked a judge not to release the names of two individuals Jeffrey Epstein (r.) sent payments to as he was being prosecuted. © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & AFP PHOTO / FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT/HANDOUT

According to NBC News, Epstein sent large payments of $100,000 and $250,000 to two unidentified associates back in 2018.

This payoff came on the heels of alleged victims making statements to the Miami Herald in which they publicly criticized a plea deal the disgraced financier made with federal prosecutors in a Florida sex offense trial.

As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed not to prosecute the two individuals.

On August 26, NBC News filed a request with a federal judge to unseal the identities of the people Epstein paid off.

They argue that there "does not appear to be any basis for keeping the names redacted," and suggest that releasing the identities would "give the public a better understanding of the case."

But on Friday, the DOJ wrote a letter urging the judge to deny the request so as to "protect the privacy interests" of the two associates.

The request comes as President Donald Trump and his administration face ongoing backlash for refusing to fulfill their promise to publicly release the files on Epstein to the public.

The president was a close friend of Epstein's for decades and has faced accusations of being named in the files, along with other powerful individuals.