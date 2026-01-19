Kash Patel reportedly directing FBI to dig up dirt on Trump's political enemies

Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly directed agents to search for potentially damaging and sensitive information that could hurt President Donald Trump 's perceived enemies.

FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly directed agents to dig up dirt on President Donald Trump's political opponents. © AFP/Jim Watson

According to US officials and lawmakers who spoke with the New York Times, Patel has used his position to launch a campaign of retribution against those involved in previously prosecuting Trump.

The FBI is reportedly looking into documents produced during investigations into Trump, as well as testimony provided by whistleblowers.

Patel's former deputy Dan Bongino reportedly headed the effort alongside a group of handpicked agents.

The most high-profile example involved a campaign to discredit and dig up dirt on special counsel Jack Smith, who twice indicted Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Material gathered by the FBI has later been used by Trump's allies in public attacks on his political enemies.

When approached by the NYT, FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson insisted that any claims that the bureau had "manufactured, planted or cherry-picked" disclosed information was false.

"Director Patel and his leadership team have overseen the most transparent FBI in history," Williamson said via email.