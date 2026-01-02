Maduro avoids subject of reported US strike on Venezuela and extends olive branch to Trump

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Thursday dodged questions about a recent US attack on his country's territory, but said he was open to cooperation with counterpart Donald Trump 's administration.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (r.) refused to address questions about a US strike on his country's territory, but said he was read to talk to Donald Trump. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & REUTERS

"Wherever they want and whenever they want," Maduro said in a TV interview on the idea of dialogue with the US on drug trafficking, oil, and migration.

Venezuela has so far neither confirmed nor denied what Trump announced Monday: a US attack on a docking facility that supposedly served Venezuelan drug trafficking boats.

Asked point-blank about the incident, Maduro said Thursday "this could be something we talk about in a few days."

In the interview, Maduro insisted that Venezuela has defended itself well in the face of what UN experts have determined to be a US campaign of "illegal armed aggression."

"Our people are safe and in peace," he said.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro fueled rumors about the location of the strike, saying "Trump bombed a factory in Maracaibo" where "they mix coca paste to make cocaine."

That led some to speculate on social media that a fire at wholesale chemical distributor Primazol's warehouses in Maracaibo may have been related to the attack.

Primazol chief Carlos Eduardo Siu denied those rumors, saying "President Petro, not here – we neither package nor manufacture any kind of narcotics."

Maduro said he has not spoken to Trump since a conversation they had on November 12, which he described as cordial and respectful.

"I think that conversation was even pleasant, but since then the evolution has not been pleasant. Let's wait," he said. "If they want to talk seriously about an agreement to fight drug trafficking, we are ready."