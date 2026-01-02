Maduro avoids subject of reported US strike on Venezuela and extends olive branch to Trump
Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Thursday dodged questions about a recent US attack on his country's territory, but said he was open to cooperation with counterpart Donald Trump's administration.
"Wherever they want and whenever they want," Maduro said in a TV interview on the idea of dialogue with the US on drug trafficking, oil, and migration.
Venezuela has so far neither confirmed nor denied what Trump announced Monday: a US attack on a docking facility that supposedly served Venezuelan drug trafficking boats.
Asked point-blank about the incident, Maduro said Thursday "this could be something we talk about in a few days."
In the interview, Maduro insisted that Venezuela has defended itself well in the face of what UN experts have determined to be a US campaign of "illegal armed aggression."
"Our people are safe and in peace," he said.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro fueled rumors about the location of the strike, saying "Trump bombed a factory in Maracaibo" where "they mix coca paste to make cocaine."
That led some to speculate on social media that a fire at wholesale chemical distributor Primazol's warehouses in Maracaibo may have been related to the attack.
Primazol chief Carlos Eduardo Siu denied those rumors, saying "President Petro, not here – we neither package nor manufacture any kind of narcotics."
Maduro said he has not spoken to Trump since a conversation they had on November 12, which he described as cordial and respectful.
"I think that conversation was even pleasant, but since then the evolution has not been pleasant. Let's wait," he said. "If they want to talk seriously about an agreement to fight drug trafficking, we are ready."
Trump's escalating campaign against Venezuela
The Trump administration has accused Maduro of heading a drug cartel and says it is cracking down on trafficking, but the leftist leader denies any involvement in the narcotics trade, saying the US seeks a coup because Venezuela has the largest known reserves of oil on Earth.
Trump has ramped up the aggression by informally closing Venezuela's airspace, imposing more sanctions, and ordering the seizure of tankers loaded with Venezuelan oil.
US forces have also carried out numerous strikes on boats in both the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since September.
The killing spree has led to at least 107 deaths in over two dozen strikes, according to information released by the US military.
The administration has provided no evidence that the targeted boats were involved in drug trafficking or that Maduro himself is involved with narcotics.
International law experts and rights groups say the strikes likely amount to extrajudicial killings.
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & REUTERS