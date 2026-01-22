MAGA Republicans celebrate Trump inauguration anniversary with Greenland USA cake

Washington DC - A group of Republican leaders recently celebrated President Donald Trump and his ambition to takeover Greenland in a bizarre way.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, a group of MAGA Republicans recently made a "Greenland cake." © Collage: Screenshots/X/@MarkNaughton9 & @PatriotTakes

In a video shared on X by MAGA journalist Mark Naughton, the lawmakers are seen gathered around a large cake that resembles the outline of Greenland, but with an American flag pattern decorated on top.

The group then allows Florida Congresswoman Ana Pauline-Luna, a staunch Trump supporter, to administer the first cut.

According to Naughton's post, the group was gathered at the Kennedy Center – which the president recently renamed the "Trump Kennedy Center" without required congressional approval – on Tuesday to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Trump being inaugurated into his second term.

Luna is also seen standing next to George Simion, a Romanian far-right politician who ran a failed campaign for president last year, who appeared to have been invited to the event.

The bizarre celebration came as President Trump had spent the last few weeks mulling over options on how the US could either acquire or take over the country of Greenland.

While the agenda has been met with heavy criticism from both sides of the political aisle, MAGA allies have gone out of their way to embrace his imperialistic efforts.