Kennedy family calls out Trump's renaming of Kennedy Center: "In a state of disbelief"

Washington DC - Members of the Kennedy family took to social media to share their reactions after President Donald Trump 's administration announced the renaming of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared an X post announcing that the "highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center" voted "unanimously" to change the name to "the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building."

In a reaction post, John Kennedy III, a former Congressman and the grandson of former US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, argued the center is a "living memorial to a fallen president" that was named "by federal law."



"It can no sooner be renamed than can someone rename the Lincoln Memorial, no matter what anyone says," he added.

Maria Shriver, former President Kennedy's niece, also shared Leavitt's post, writing, "Some things leave you speechless, and enraged, and in a state of disbelief. At times such as that, it's better to be quiet."

In a post of her own, Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of former President Kennedy, said her father "proudly stood for justice, peace, equality, dignity, diversity, and compassion for those who suffer."

"President Trump stands in opposition to these values, and his name should not be placed alongside President Kennedy's," she added.