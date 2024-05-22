Nikki Haley backs Trump in shock reversal: "I stand by what I said"

Washington DC - Former presidential hopeful Nikki Haley said Wednesday she will vote for Donald Trump in November's election, ending months of silence after quitting the contest to choose a Republican to face Joe Biden .

Nikki Haley (l.) said Wednesday she will vote for Donald Trump in November's election, after initially refusing to endorse the former president. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael M. Santiago / POOL / AFP

The former South Carolina governor (52) abandoned her White House ambitions in March but had not previously indicated whether she would support the man who referred to her repeatedly as "birdbrain."

Yet she continued to scoop a significant chunk of votes in presidential primary contests – underlining a persistent refusal among a sizable bloc of Republicans to get behind Trump.

"I put my priorities on a president who's going to have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account, who would secure the border – no more excuses – a president who would support capitalism and freedom, a president who understands we need less debt not more debt," she said.

"Trump hasn't been perfect on these policies. I've made that clear many, many times. But Biden has been a catastrophe. So I will be voting for Trump."

The tenacity of the Haley vote had prompted the media to refer to her ongoing presence on the primary stage, long after the curtain came down, as a "zombie campaign."

Trump (77) has failed to make inroads with Haley's moderate support and will see her public show of support as a huge boon ahead of the Republican nominating convention in July.