Pentagon prepares 1,500 troops for deployment to Minnesota

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration and the Pentagon are reportedly preparing the military for deployment to Minnesota.

The Pentagon is reportedly preparing the military for deployment to Minnesota amid the president's threat to invoke the Insurrection Act. © Collage: OCTAVIO JONES / AFP & Dita ALANGKARA / POOL / AFP

According to The Washington Post, defense officials claimed 1,500 soldiers, made up of two battalions within the Army's 11th Airborne Division, were ordered to prepare for possible deployment.

While the Defense Department did not respond to requests for comments, the White House seemingly confirmed the news, telling the outlet it is typical for the Pentagon "to be prepared for any decision the President may or may not make."

The news comes as Trump has deployed thousands of federal agents to Democratic-run cities across the nation to perform deportation sweeps and "clean up" what the president claims is rampant crime.

Agents have been in Minnesota since December, and earlier this month, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a US citizen in Minneapolis, sparking massive protests and escalating tensions between law enforcement and civilians.



A few days ago, as civil unrest escalated in Minneapolis, Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to take control of the state's National Guard troops or deploy active-duty troops domestically in response to a "rebellion."

